The Bureau of Land Management denied a special recreation permit in May to allow commercial day-use hot springs tours at Tolovana Hot Springs and to transport guests to Tolovana Hot Springs.
The proposal
Borealis Basecamp LLC proposed in April 2022 to offer commercial day-use hot springs tours at Tolovana Hot Springs until October 2032. They applied to transport one soaking tub and one wooden platform by helicopter to the site. Clients would be flown to the site via a Robinson R44 helicopter. Tents would be used for a changing space. There would be a portable dry flush toilet and human waste would be carried out via helicopter in sealed bags.
In February, Steve Taylor, an outdoor recreation planner with BLM, and a team of BLM staff looked at the location of the proposed activities in relation to existing facilities authorized to Tolovana Hot Springs LTD, and tried to envision what the proposed actions would look like.
“Users have a certain expectation of wilderness and solitude experience,” Taylor said. “They’re putting effort into going out there and the reward is to sit in the tubs and have an enjoyable experience out there. We felt that having helicopters landing and flying nearby in such close proximity and the potential for them to fly over tubs depending on weather would reduce bather privacy and have a negative impact on the experience.”
Adriel Butler, founder of Borealis Basecamp LLC, said that they proposed having one tub, one changing room, and a safety shelter, accessed by an R44 helicopter. He said they operated this for two years with Tolovana Hot Springs and various guests.
“Tolovana Hot Springs, for whatever reason, decided to not honor the reservations that we had with them on behalf of guests and told us that the guests were no longer welcome,” Butler said. He said that locals can primarily access the hot springs via dog sled or snowmachine but there’s not a way for nonlocals to access the hot springs. “We were looking to find a way to provide access to hot springs for guests of Fairbanks,” Butler said.
Tom DeLong, president of Tolovana Hot Springs LTD, said he mobilized clients who have visited over the last 35 years to make comments in opposition to the proposal.
“I was outraged,” DeLong said of when he first heard about the proposal. “I thought it was amazing that [BLM] would even consider the proposal, especially since I have a lease on the authorization and entertaining the permit was something they should not have done.”
“[The proposed plan] is not compatible with the reasons people go to Tolovana and not compatible with landing a helicopter in a bathing area,” DeLong said.
BLM put the proposed plan out for comments in November 2022. More than 300 residents commented on the proposed plan between November and December 2022. The majority said the proposed action would change the experience for users of Tolovana Hot Springs. They expressed concerns about noise and disturbance from a helicopter for both users of Tolovana Hot Springs, as well as hunters, trappers, wildlife and dog teams.
Commenters stated that the helicopter would fly over existing tubs, and bathers would have no privacy. Residents also commented on constantly changing weather conditions, as well as the impact to wildlife, hydrology and erosion.
The decision
The BLM Central Yukon Field Office denied the proposal on May 4. According to the decision summary, “The rationale for denial included increased noise and reduced bather privacy resulting from the proposed action that would likely create recreation conflicts and diminish user experiences of Tolovana Hot Springs Ltd guests. Other issues noted were a lack of sufficient water flow and water temperature from the seeps near the proposed tub location to support the proposal, and safety concerns arising from helicopter operations in close proximity to public recreational use.”
DeLong said that guests have been happy with the outcome of the proposal.
Butler said that it seems that an established user group may take precedent over an unestablished user group. “The local user group does not like the idea of disturbance by helicopter, and that’s taking precedent over those that would like to get there via helicopter,” Butler said.
“I think that it’s important for the general public to know that there are others who are taking guests to Tolovana via helicopter and that we are not the only user group who has done it or wants to do it,” Butler said.
According to the scoping report, there is an existing airstrip approximately one-mile from the hot springs and cabins.