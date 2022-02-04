The Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Resource Advisory Council is meeting over Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and the public is invited to comment.
During the Tuesday meeting, the RAC will discuss resource management plans, conveyances and recreation management, according to a press release from the BLM. There will be additional time set aside for public comment; however, “depending on the number of people wanting to comment and time available, individual verbal comments may be time limited,” the statement reads. People are therefore encouraged to submit written comments.
The Alaska RAC, which meets two to three times a year, is composed of 15 members. Council members provide advice and recommendations about resource and land management to the BLM Alaska Director. Members are Alaskans from a diverse array of backgrounds and represent different interests, including Alaska Native organizations, energy, tourism, commercial recreation, environmental and historical causes, among others, according to the BLM website.
In total, the BLM manages approximately 70 million acres of public lands in Alaska.
The Alaska RAC will hold its next meeting on May 17, also via Zoom.
Those interested in attending can register for the February meeting through the following link:
Written comments can be submitted by email to mbolton@blm.gov using the subject line “BLM AK ARC Meeting,” or by mail to Melinda Bolton, RAC Coordinator, BLM State Office, 22 W. 7th Ave. Mailstop #13, Anchorage AK, 99513-7504.