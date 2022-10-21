Songbirds

Photo by Josh Parks

A Townsend’s warbler perches in a spruce tree on Ester Dome on Monday. The woods are alive with the sounds of songbirds, and the next few days before the trees are fully leafed out is a good time to view warblers.

 Photo by Josh Parks

The Alaska Songbird Institute is inviting the public to the first Bird Trivia Night and Silent Auction to be held 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Alaska Dog Musher’s Association Hall, 925 Farmers Loop Road.

Form a team to test your bird knowledge against other bird brains or just come as a spectator. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and all proceeds support the Songbird Institute’s mission to conserve Alaska’s boreal birds through ecological education and research. Visit aksongbird.org to register a team or purchase a ticket.