The Alaska Songbird Institute is inviting the public to the first Bird Trivia Night and Silent Auction to be held 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Alaska Dog Musher’s Association Hall, 925 Farmers Loop Road.
Form a team to test your bird knowledge against other bird brains or just come as a spectator. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served, and all proceeds support the Songbird Institute’s mission to conserve Alaska’s boreal birds through ecological education and research. Visit aksongbird.org to register a team or purchase a ticket.