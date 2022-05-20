The Chitina Dipnetters Association held its annual meeting last week to discuss the state of the Chitina dipnet fishery ahead of the upcoming season. A highlight of the meeting was an overview of departmental predictions for the 2022 fishery by Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Somerville.
The Chitina Subdistrict personal use fishery is slated to open June 7 at the earliest. The opening date is based on the pre-seasonal sonar schedule and is subject to change depending on what actually occurs, Somerville explained.
The department will release its first emergency order opening the Chitina Subdistrict by June 1, Somerville said. The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence fishery opens on June 1.
It is too early to predict how soon the fish will begin to return en masse, but Somerville said that the return could be a bit later than normal. “... break-up and general weather suggest a delayed run this year,” Somerville explained.
The forecast is for 1.43 million sockeye salmon and 40,000 chinook this season. At this time, ADF&G is predicting that forecasts will either be met or exceeded. But, Somerville noted, “Ocean rearing conditions have had unpredictable consequences” on salmon run size. Should there be a lower run than anticipated, the department will adapt its management of the fishery as needed, he said.
CDA President Charles Derrick said the association views this year’s forecast as mediocre. The predicted number of sockeyes is close to the 2021 return, with the number of kings being slightly higher. However, Derrick noted, managers and fishers will have a better idea of what to expect after the first few gillnet openers (which began earlier this week) and after sonar is placed in Miles Lake. There is still too much river ice to place the sonar, Derrick explained. “Just remember, a forecast is just a forecast and all will be waiting with fingers crossed until actual salmon run data is gathered from early commercial openers and actual sonar counts,” he stated.
But, should the forecast be correct and if there are not many high water episodes, Derrick is cautiously optimistic about the 2022 season. “With the 126,000 salmon apportioned to the dipnet fishery there should be ample opportunity to catch fish.”
A big change for the 2022 season is that people can no longer dipnet from charter boats in the Glennallen Subdistrict. Fishers can hire charter operators to drop them off on the beach, but “folks may not dipnet from the boat,” Somerville explained. People can still dipnet from private boats, however, and guided dipnetting is still legal in the Chitina personal use fishery.