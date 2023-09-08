A 100-meter beaver dam

A 100-meter beaver dam, left, creates a large pond on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska. A beaver lodge is visible in the pond in this August 2021 photograph by Ken Tape.

 Ken Tape

The climate-driven advance of beavers into the Arctic tundra is causing the release of more methane — a greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere.

Beavers, as everyone knows, like to make dams. Those dams cause flooding, which inundates vegetation and turns Arctic streams and creeks into a series of ponds. Those beaver ponds and surrounding inundated vegetation can be devoid of oxygen and rich with organic sediment, which releases methane as the material decays.