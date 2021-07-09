Beaver Sports, 3480 College Road, is hosting several ongoing summer events.
Wednesday evening runs begin at 5:30 p.m. Runners meet at Beaver Sports and run for one hour with the store’s running staff.
Thursday evening bike rides are at 5 p.m. in which you meet at the store and bike with the staff for one hour.
And on Fridays, the staff is helping with bicycle maintenance with its DIY maintenance clinic starting at 5 p.m. Bikers will meet in the bike department for a one-hour clinic on basic repair.
For more, call 907-479-2494.