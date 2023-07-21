Beaver Sports held the second race in a three race paddle series on July 11.
Paddlers in canoes, kayaks, and inflatables raced from Grahel Landing to the Chena Small Tracks Road pullout.
Standard division racers completed the 6.75-mile race on the river, while racing division paddlers paddled a quarter mile upstream first, rounded the bridge, and attempted to catch up with the standard division paddlers.
All Elizabeth’s Men, a double racing canoe manned by Greg Whisenhant and Ronnie Maynard, and Relic, a single racing kayak manned by Curtis Henry, paddled neck and neck throughout the race, with Relic taking first place.
Among the standard division racers, Red Raspberries, manned by Wesley Hicks, took home the win.
The final race in the series will be held on July 25. The race will start from Graehl Landing and paddlers will travel 8.25 miles on the Chena River to The Pump House. Paddlers of all abilities on any kind of human-powered vessel are welcome. Registration opens at 6:15 p.m. with no entrance fee and the race starts at 7 p.m. Life jackets are required.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
