Beaver Sports Paddle Race Series #1 began Tuesday at Graehl Landing, marking the beginning of this year’s competition. Paddlers of all kinds — including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and even furry companions — gathered on the sunny evening to participate in the event.
Taking first place with a time of 45.07 minutes was Greg Whisenhant and Ronnie Maynar, with the team name All Elizabeth’s Men.
As soon as the start gun went off, it was the racing boats’ goal to catch up with the standard division racers.
The standard division boats held the lead up to the Pioneer Park pedestrian overpass with the racing hulls hot on their heels. As the finish line approached, All Elizabeth’s Men surged forward and took the finish in a vintage kevlar canoe.
Each race begins at Graehl Landing on Front Street in front of Pro Music. The races get longer throughout the series, with Tuesdays being 4.25 miles and finishing at Chena River Wayside. The next race is 7.5 miles and finished at Chena Small Tracks. The final race is 9.5 miles and finishes at Chena Pump House.
Participants are responsible for their own transportation after the race and are required to wear a U.S.G.C. approved personal flotation deceive for the entirety of the race.
For more information, visit the beaver sports website at bit.ly/3JBiZ0x or the Beaver Sports Facebook page.
