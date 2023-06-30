Beaver Sports Paddle Race Series #1 began Tuesday at Graehl Landing, marking the beginning of this year’s competition. Paddlers of all kinds — including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and even furry companions — gathered on the sunny evening to participate in the event.

Taking first place with a time of 45.07 minutes was Greg Whisenhant and Ronnie Maynar, with the team name All Elizabeth’s Men.

