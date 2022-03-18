Bear bait stations can be registered 15 days prior to the start of the season, but hunters may not place bait at their site until the season is open and their permit has been received.
Hunters can call local Fish and Game offices to register bait sites or register in person at an Alaska Department of Fish and Game office, similar to last spring. Hunters who register by phone will be emailed or mailed the permit and signs to use while baiting to take bears. The signs are required to be posted at the station when hunters go into the field. Hunters should contact the office closest to the location they intend to bait and will be required to verbally agree to the conditions of the permit.
For more information about using bait or scent lures to take bears hunters may reference pages 26 and 27 of the 2021-2022 Alaska Hunting Regulations, or go online at hunt.alaska.gov. A complete list of ADF&G offices and contacts can be found online at bit.ly/3InnNmx.