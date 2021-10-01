Municipal elections aren’t the only big vote taking place next Tuesday: October 5th is also Fat Bear Tuesday, the culmination of Fat Bear Week. In a different kind of body building competition, the winner will be the biggest bear in Katmai National Park and Preserve, or the bear who has packed on the most pounds over the summer.
The annual battle of the big bears began on September 29th. The bracket, created by rangers, features 12 bears, with a different pair squaring off each day. The bears that receive the most votes on a given day will advance to the next round. Participants can vote online for their bear of choice until 5 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday.
Voters can select a bear based on a variety of factors including (but not limited to) the bear that is the overall fattest or who gained the most weight over the summer. But a favorite bear can also be selected based on more nuanced components. These include extenuating circumstances (like number of cubs or old age) that may make it harder for the bear to put on pounds. People can learn about the bears through their bios, which include facts such as age, weight, personality characteristics and family history.
Although the contest itself is purely for fun, the basis of the competition is serious. That is, because bears hibernate all winter, they must put on as much weight as possible over the summer to create a fat reserve for survival. According to the National Park Service, bears can lose as much as one-third of their body weight over the winter. “Survival depends on eating a year’s worth of food in six months,” an NPS fact sheet reads.
To emphasize the impressiveness of bears’ July to September weight gain, alongside the biographies is a photo of each contestant at the beginning and end of the summer.
Fat Bear Week began as a one-day event in 2014 as a way to highlight bears in Katmai. Since then, the competition has since become increasingly popular. Last year, over 640,000 votes were cast throughout the course of the contest, according to the National Park Service.
Defending champion Bear 747, who won in 2020 with an estimated weight 1,400 pounds, appears to be a strong competitor this year as well. On Wednesday, the first day of voting, Grazer and Walker beat Holly and Popeye, respectively.
Voting takes place on Explore.org and is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alaska time every day.
To view the bears and to cast a vote, visit:https://explore.org/fat-bear-week.