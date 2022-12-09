Chris Olds, a four-time Iron Dog champion, knows living in Alaska means we have the most incredible backyard for playing and riding. Olds also knows the potential dangers and hazards firsthand. He reminds everyone to make every ride your best ride, not your last. Go prepared.
The public is invited to attend a free presentation by Alaska Safe Riders, Iron Dog champions and professional instructors to help ensure you have the knowledge, equipment and skill for many great adventures. The crew will be in Fairbanks for a presentation from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Compeau’s, 4122 Boat St.