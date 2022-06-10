Since it was first detected in Alaska in late spring, highly pathogenic avian influenza, a virus more commonly known as bird flu, has spread to over 60 birds and a red fox in the state and has made its way into the Fairbanks area.
The extremely contagious virus, referred to as HPAI for short, traveled to the state with migrating birds and was passed on to several wild and domestic birds, according to Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach. This includes two geese in the Fairbanks area.
In late May, avian influenza was detected in a red fox in Unalaska. The department explained that the virus had been detected in red foxes in several other states, and so it was not unexpected for the strain to appear in Alaska as well. Foxes are likely infected by eating dead birds that were infected with avian influenza.
Avian influenza has not been detected in species other than birds and red foxes. However, the bad news for pet owners is that dogs and cats are believed to also be susceptible to the virus. ADF&G warns Alaskans to keep their animals from coming into contact with dead wildlife and to be attentive to any changes in pet behavior.
“If you or a domestic animal has contact with an animal showing neurological signs, consult your local health care provider,” reads a statement from ADF&G.
Birds infected with the virus typically display a variety of symptoms, including a lack of energy and appetite and poor coordination. Birds may lay fewer eggs, and the eggs may be abnormal. Various parts of birds’ bodies may appear purple or swollen. Birds may also have diarrhea, nasal discharge and may cough and sneeze.
Although highly transmissible among birds, it is very rare for the virus to spread to people. No cases of avian influenza have been reported among Alaskans, and in general the threat to humans is very low.
The Alaska Office of the State Veterinarian is continuing to work with the Alaska Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to test birds in the state.
All Alaskans should report any dead or sick birds to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Alaska Sick and Dead Bird Hotline at 866-527-3358.
More information about avian influenza cases in Alaska can be found at the Alaska State Vet’s website, dec.alaska.gov/eh/vet.