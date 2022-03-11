The Chena River to Ridge kicked off a trio of multi-sport ultra races in the Fairbanks area. A total of 73 competitors skied, biked or ran either 26 or 55 miles last Saturday.
The most popular event of the day was the 26 mile ski, which 23 competitors completed. Jordan Pruszenski won the race with a time of 3:49. Pruzenski’s time was about 40 minutes faster than second place finisher Chris Baird’s, who finished in 4:32.
The 26 mile bike was also a well-attended event, with 21 racers. Dylan Low won the race with a time of 3:13. Tobin Stolz finished second about 45 minutes later in 4 hours.
Thirteen runners completed the 26 mile run, won by Patrick Sutherland in a time of 5:31 minutes. Second place went to Stacy Miles, who finished the race in 6:10 minutes.
There were no athletes signed up for the 55 mile run, but over a dozen competitors completed the 55 mile ski and bike races.
The 55 mile ski race had just six participants. Shalane Frost won the race with a time of 8:13. This was one of the closest races of the competition, as second place finisher Jeremy Vandermeer crossed the line less than 10 minutes later in 8:22.
The tightest finish was in the 55 mile bike. Winner Tommy Vanvliet completed the course in 7:56, just seven minutes before Jordan Laker-Morris, who finished in 8:03.
The Chena River to Ridge is held on snow-machine trails in the Chena River Recreation Area. The race website bills it as “a challenging race course with big ascents, fast downhills, blind turns, and outstanding views…”
The race begins and ends at the Twin Bears campground, which is located at approximately Mile 30 of Chena Hot Springs Road. Racers have 12 hours to complete the course.
The next race on the schedule in the Fairbanks area is the Tanana River Challenge, which will begin March 19. The third race in the Endurance North trio is the White Mountains 100, which begins March 21.