People interested in spending nearly a week bear viewing in a remote game sanctuary in southern Alaska have a little under a month to turn in an application. The deadline to apply for a lottery permit to visit the McNeil River Game Sanctuary is March 1.
McNeil River, which is about 100 air miles outside of Homer, is home to the “world’s largest gathering of brown bears,” according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. People can spot as many as 80 bears at once, as the animals flock to the river to feast on migrating salmon.
To protect the extremely high concentration of bears, the Alaska State Legislature deemed the McNeil River area a wildlife sanctuary in 1967.
As a designated sanctuary created to preserve the bear population, all human activities are highly controlled. ADF&G instituted the access permit system to allow people to view bears in a way that is safe for people and minimizes the impact on the animals. The bear viewing program limits the number of people to 10 at a time between June 7 and Aug. 25, according to ADF&G.
The application fee is $30 per person. Participants are chosen through a lottery system and the permit fee for those who are selected is $225 for residents and $525 for nonresidents.
The deadline for online applications is midnight on March 1. ADF&G must receive paper applications by the end of the business day on March 1.
Applications are available at the ADF&G McNeil River page, https://bit.ly/3uHMw1J