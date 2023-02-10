McNeil River bears

Located 100 air miles west of Homer, McNeil River hosts the world’s largest gathering of brown bears as they come to feed on migrating salmon, with as many as 80 bears observed at one time.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game

 Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Every summer, a limited number of people visit the McNeil River State Game Sanctuary for a one-of-a-kind bear viewing experience between June 7 and Aug. 25.

Visiting the sanctuary requires a permit issued by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and this year there are two ways to obtain the coveted permits, according to a news release from Fish and Game.