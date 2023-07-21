Seward District Ranger Ruth D’Amico, under authority delegated by the Federal Subsistence Board, is closing the Unit 7 Federal subsistence sheep drawing hunt to the harvest of Dall sheep. The closure will be effective for the entire season of August 10 — September 20, 2023.
Based on aerial surveys conducted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), there is no harvestable surplus of full curl Dall sheep in the Round Mountain and Crescent Lake sheep survey areas. There will be no corresponding state hunt in the area, as ADF&G did not issue any draw permits for the Round Mountain and Crescent Lake hunt areas in Unit 7 this year.