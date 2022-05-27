In Valdez, there’s more on the (nylon) line than thousands of pounds of fish — there also is the potential for thousands of dollars. The 2022 Valdez Halibut Derby is underway, running now through Sept. 4. The derby officially opened May 21.
Although anglers have all summer to catch the big one and possibly win $10,000 (the award for the biggest halibut), the first weekly winners have already been crowned.
This year’s derby started off strong, as Harlie Lewollen of Anchorage took home largest fish bragging rights with the very first halibut pulled aboard this season. Lewollen won this week’s derby with a 70.4 pound fish. Second place this week went to John Stevenson, also from Anchorage, for his 62.2 pound halibut.
There are weekly prizes allotted to the anglers who catch the two largest fish each week.
While the Halibut Derby has begun, fishers will need to wait a few more weeks for the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby, which starts July 23. Once it is underway, there will also be weekly and overall prizes for salmon fishers.
Along with the pride of reeling in the largest halibut or silver out of Valdez all year, winners of the halibut and salmon derbies receive $10,000 each. Second place for both receives $3,000 and third place gets $1,500.
The winner of the 2021 Valdez Halibut Derby was Steve Peichel of Frazee, Minnesota, with a 246.8-pound fish. Penny Skuza of Riverdale, North Dakota, caught the largest silver of 2021, which tipped the scales at 14.50 pounds.
The largest halibut caught during the derby was a whopping 374 pounds, reeled in in 2018. The largest silver caught out of Valdez in derby history was 22.14 pounds.