Carl Tilton of Fairbanks went out on a two-day halibut charter and was glad he had a derby ticket when he landed a 95.6-pound halibut June 13.
He was glad he had tickets for both days he fished in Prince William Sound on his overnight charter. A one-day Valdez Halibut Derby ticket is purchased and dated for one day, so anglers wanting to go overnight typically buy two daily tickets to make sure they are eligible to win. There is also a Halibut Derby season ticket that costs $50 and allows anglers to weigh in some halibut for a chance to win prizes for the entire length of the halibut derby.
Tilton was not the only angler who had a productive day out on the water aboard the charter boat Reflection.
Luke Lovejoy reeled in an 89-pound halibut on the same charter, and everyone caught rockfish in addition to their limit of halibut. Tilton and Lovejoy both got on the leaderboard and their boatload of fish drew a crowd at Valdez Harbor. When Tilton was asked about his fight with the 95.6-pound halibut, he responded, “Pretty good struggle. My forearms were about worn by the time we got it in, [it’s a] big fish.”
In the Valdez Halibut Derby, Troy Dolge of Copper Center is on top of the leader board and currently first in line to win the $10,000 grand prize with a 203-pound halibut caught June 4. Erin Cruz of Wasilla is in second place overall with a 147.2-pound halibut caught June 2, and Matthew Peterson of New Castle, Colorado, is in third place in the Valdez Halibut Derby with a 125.4-pound halibut he caught June 10. The winner of the first place weekly prize is Kenneth Jordan of Fairbanks with the 102.2-pound halibut he caught June 18, and the second place weekly winner was Tilton with his 95.6-pound halibut.
The Valdez Silver Salmon Derby starts July 22 , the same day as the Kids Derby, so anglers wanting a great family trip can fish for both pinks and silvers in the same weekend. The Women’s Silver Salmon Derby is slated for Aug. 12 and the theme this year is “Pirates.”
Halibut Derby – Overall Leaders
First place — Troy Dolge of Copper Center; 203 pounds; caught June 4 aboard Reflection
Second place — Erin Cruz of Wasilla; 147.2 pounds; caught June 2 aboard Arctic Spirit
Third place — Matthew Peterson of New Castle, Colorado; 125.4 pounds; caught June 10 aboard Only Fins
Halibut Derby – Weekly Winners
First place — Kenneth Jordan of Fairbanks; 102.2 pounds; caught June 18 aboard Dan Orion
Second Place — Carl Tilton of Fairbanks; 95.6 pounds; caught June 13 aboard Reflection
