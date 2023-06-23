Valdez Fish Derbies

Carl Tilton of Fairbanks, left, Kenneth Jordan of Fairbanks, center, and Troy Dolge of Copper Center are all on the leader board this week in Valdez.

Carl Tilton of Fairbanks went out on a two-day halibut charter and was glad he had a derby ticket when he landed a 95.6-pound halibut June 13.

He was glad he had tickets for both days he fished in Prince William Sound on his overnight charter. A one-day Valdez Halibut Derby ticket is purchased and dated for one day, so anglers wanting to go overnight typically buy two daily tickets to make sure they are eligible to win. There is also a Halibut Derby season ticket that costs $50 and allows anglers to weigh in some halibut for a chance to win prizes for the entire length of the halibut derby.

