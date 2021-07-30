As people get out on the water this season, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is asking boaters and anglers to combat the introduction and spread of invasive species. Water-bound Alaskans can stop aquatic hitchhikers by following three simple steps after a day on the water: clean, drain and dry your boat, floatplane and gear before you leave the access area.
“When it comes to summer recreation, it’s important to recognize that aquatic invasive species can simply hitch a ride from one body of water to another on your boat, floatplane and the gear you use when recreating in the water,” said Tammy Davis, ADF&G invasive species program coordinator. “It’s important to remember that you can unintentionally move aquatic invasive species to new water bodies without ever leaving the state. For example, if you’ve been boating or fishing in a lake infested with an aquatic invasive plant like Elodea, it’s critical to thoroughly clean, drain and dry everything before you leave the boat launch, so you don’t take plant fragments to the next lake you visit.”
Aquatic invasive species are plants, animals or pathogens that are not native to the water body they are released into and can cause harm to our environment and economy. When introduced to new water bodies, aquatic invasive species can disrupt and destroy native fish habitats. Some aquatic invasive species don’t have natural predators in their new home which means they can devastate native species.
“The most time- and cost-effective way to deal with aquatic invasive species is to stop them from being introduced in the first place,” said Davis.
Invasive species can also be introduced when people dump fish into Alaska waters where they don’t belong. It’s illegal for aquatic pet owners to dump the contents of their aquarium into a nearby lake, creek or storm drain. Dumping your goldfish may seem harmless, but they can negatively impact the ecosystem. Releasing unwanted aquatic pets into the wild endangers native fish and aquatic habitats, and it’s inhumane. Aquarium owners unsure of how to safely surrender their unwanted pets can reach out to ADF&G’s invasive species program, and their local pet shop.
Alaska laws also prohibit transporting northern pike and other fish from one lake and releasing them into another because they can decimate populations of salmonids and other native fish. Pike, goldfish and Elodea are aquatic invasive species present in Alaska because pose the most immediate threat to native fish and waterways.
You’re also asked to be on the lookout for and report other aquatic invasive species that haven’t been observed in Alaska waters yet like zebra mussels, New Zealand mud snails, European green crabs or any non-native fish.
Anyone who encounters a plant or animal that seems out of place or unusual is asked to report it to ADF&G immediately via the Invasive Species Hotline (1-877-INVASIV) or online.