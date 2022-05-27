As I headed out the door for the drive to the trailhead I had a nagging feeling that I was forgetting something, so I ran through the checklist in my head one more time:
Sleeping bags? Check.
Water? Check.
Bug spray, sunscreen, bear spray? Check.
Enough snacks to feed a small army? Check.
It didn’t seem like anything was missing, so I hit the road with my daughters, ages 6 and 8, for the first hike of the summer.
My sister had invited us to join her family and couple of her daughter’s friends for an overnight stay at the Lower Angel Creek cabin located in the Chena River State Recreation Area.
The length of the trail, the opportunity to stay in a cabin rather than a tent, and the incentive of cousins and friends to pass the time, made this an ideal opportunity for my daughters’ first overnight backpacking trip.
The Angel Creek Hillside Trail shares a parking lot with the Upper Chena Dome trail and is located at mile 50.5 of Chena Hot Springs Road. We arrived at the trailhead late in the afternoon, and the kids spilled from the cars excited to put on their packs and head out. After some photos and a final application of sunscreen and bug spray, we were on our way.
The first half of the trail climbs steadily upward through an area burned by wildfire several years ago. The lack of large trees means this portion of the trail provides sweeping views of the valley, which we paused often to enjoy. The scrubby regrowth provides little shade, and with the temperature near 70, the young hikers’ excitement soon wore off and they were slurping water and asking for breaks every half mile.
The progress was slow, and we were all relieved to reach the midpoint of the trail where it begins to level out and move into forest not affected by the fire. There is also a small creek here that flows out of the hillside and across the trail. Everyone was glad for the shade and a chance to cool their feet in the stream.
The second half of the trail dips up and down through the forest with several more small creeks flowing across in the low points. Two of the creeks had flooded the trail and required some strategic maneuvering to cross. This early in the season, there were also numerous patches of ankle deep, slushy snow to tromp through in the more shaded areas. The teens in the group were delighted with the snow and regularly stopped to scoop their hats full of it before placing them back on their heads as a cooling device.
The novice hikers held up well until the final mile or so, when they began to lose steam, ran out of gummy bears, and started to complain about the weight of their packs. Luckily at the point the sign marking the cut off to the cabin came into view eliciting whoops and cheers from everyone in the group.
The Lower Angel Creek cabin is situated in a clearing overlooking its namesake creek, with a view through the trees to the surrounding hillside. The cabin, one of the most popular in the Chena Rec area, has a large deck out the front and bunks that can comfortably sleep up to nine people.
The kids were excited about the possibility of playing in the creek, but we soon found that the creek itself was overflowing it’s banks and the low area all around it was flooded with water so cold that there was still a solid sheet of ice at the bottom. So, we passed the evening roasting marshmallows and telling silly stories around the fire instead.
As we settled in to the bunks for the night, I realized why I’d had that nagging feeling of forgetting something … I hadn’t packed my glasses. Luckily the problem was easily solved with an extra pair of contacts I had stashed in my pack last summer.
As we fell asleep to the gently whine of mosquitos hovering, I considered the day’s hike. The weather had cooperated, the trail was mostly in good condition, we brought a sufficient amount of snacks, and no one (including myself) had cried or needed to be carried. Forgotten glasses aside, it had been a success.