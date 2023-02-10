I’ve lived in Oregon my whole life. I was born and raised in the Portland area, and Corvallis is the farthest away from home I’ve lived.

As such, I don’t use umbrellas in the rain; I’m not very good at driving in the snow; and I am honestly clueless when it comes to pumping my own gas. So, taking trips to other states is always fun for me, as I get to experience something new and different.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her at twitter.com /maddiepfeifer_. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.