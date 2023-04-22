Get your miles in

The 100 Miles in May Challenge supports Healthy Futures, an Alaska-based organization of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame which encourages Alaska's youth to create the habit of daily physical activity.

 Metro Creative

Alaska residents are encouraged to log their miles for the 100 Miles in May Challenge.

The challenge supports Healthy Futures, an Alaska-based organization of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame which empowers Alaska’s youth to create the habit of daily physical activity. Healthy Futures started the 100 Miles in May challenge in 2013 as a competition between local engineers. In 2022, 4,500 participants from 45 states and four countries logged 426,580 miles.

