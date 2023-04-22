Alaska residents are encouraged to log their miles for the 100 Miles in May Challenge.
The challenge supports Healthy Futures, an Alaska-based organization of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame which empowers Alaska’s youth to create the habit of daily physical activity. Healthy Futures started the 100 Miles in May challenge in 2013 as a competition between local engineers. In 2022, 4,500 participants from 45 states and four countries logged 426,580 miles.
Participants log activity miles online with the goal of meeting 100 miles. They can enter activity time and calculate it into miles online and follow results on a leaderboard.
“It’s about being mindful, and making sure that we’re making a habit of being active,” Harlow Robinson, the executive director of Healthy Futures, said. “A fun way to do that is by giving yourself credit for the things you do everyday — in Alaska, that may be playing with your dog, fishing or clam digging — they all account for miles in the 100 Miles in May Challenge.”
Residents can sign up individually or as a group. Participants are required to make a pledge to Healthy Futures to participate. Top participants, teams, and businesses can win a beanie, recognition on social media, T-shirts, stickers and prizes from GCI and Alaska Air.
“100 Miles in May is effective because it’s fun for the whole family and the office; it’s accessible with a wide-range of activity choices; and it keeps people accountable,” said Robinson. “Finding yourself on the leaderboard is a strong motivator, but we find individuals and teams come back every year because of the health benefits they found for themselves, and for many, the social aspect is really appealing. There’s something for everyone.”
