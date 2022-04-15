After the first reported instance of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from an animal to a human, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, in coordination with several other agencies, has begun testing Alaska’s wildlife for the virus that causes Covid-19. The Department assured Alaskans that the testing is a precautionary measure and that “there is no cause for alarm.”
The decision to begin testing animals, including wolverines, lynx and moose, was prompted by a recent study that revealed several white-tailed deer populations in North America have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There were several instances of transmission from infected humans to deer, and then from deer to other deer. There was also the first indication of virus transmission from a deer to a human, which worried biologists.
“This susceptibility of white-tailed deer has raised concerns that wildlife could potentially serve as a ‘reservoir’ for SARS-CoV-2,” reads a statement from ADF&G. Wildlife, such as the white-tailed deer, can be exposed through contaminated water, wastewater, or garbage.
As of now, the Department is not overly concerned about the impact the Covid may have on entire wildlife populations. “The virus is unlikely to pose a significant health threat to wildlife populations,” according to an ADF&G statement. This is because there must be both repeated exposure and significant illness in animals.
Thus far, no infected animals have been discovered in Alaska, although testing has until recently been relatively limited. Currently, ADF&G is working with USGS National Wildlife Health Center, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Agriculture to bolster testing efforts.
Animals are not being captured specifically for testing purposes; instead, testing is done on animals who are already being researched or monitored, with the exception of animals that appear sick and susceptible species with a high risk of exposure to infected people.
While they can be infected, there is no evidence of wild animals becoming ill with the virus, according to ADF&G. On the other hand, captive wildlife can become sick; their symptoms are much the same as those of humans, including coughing, sneezing and difficulty breathing. Minx and lynx are the only animals who are known to become sick when infected, but more species–including reindeer, caribou, river otter, red fox, and bats–may also be susceptible, according to the Department. Additionally, ADF&G is testing moose and Sitka black deer because they are closely related to white-tailed deer.
There is no evidence that any hunters have contracted Covid while harvesting animals or preparing game meat. However, ADF&G encourages Alaskans to “practice good hygiene,” to protect themselves from both SARS-CoV-2, as well as other viruses.
To prevent the spread of the virus to wildlife, people should not feed wild animals (this is also illegal), and should avoid close interactions with animals. As always, do not approach, try to help or otherwise touch animals that appear to be sick.
Instead, people should report animals that are displaying abnormal behavior or who appear sick as well as unexpectedly dead wildlife to their local ADF&G office. The Fairbanks ADF&G office number is 907-459-7206.