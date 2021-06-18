The 14th annual AlaskAcross XXI was held last Saturday with travel between Gulkana Glacier and Tok River Bridge. Curtis Henry was named this year’s Wildermeister after completing the course in just 33 hours and 22 minutes.
“AlaskAcross is an event for those experienced with boreal wilderness travel,” states the Alaska Across Declaration of Freedoms. “This event is beyond categorization of difficulty. No help will be available. The appropriate knowledge and practice of wilderness travel, situational awareness, orienteering, terrain assessment, animal behavior, deterrent choice, cold river assessment, fording/crossing and paddling; injury assessment and treatment, weather hazards, hypothermia, equipment choice, equipment loss or failure and other associated strategies must have been acquired before starting this event.”
The 90 mile event saw Henry take first place, but second place finisher Katie Cullien wasn’t far behind him. Cullien finished just 27 minutes behind with a time of 33 hours and 49 minutes. The only other solo competitor was Mark D. Ross, who was the first competitor to scratch putting him in eighth place.
“Really I expected travel to go well, but I knew from past experiences on the summer wilderness classic that things can go wrong and I may run a day or two late,” Henry said. “The snow ended up being much softer and more abundant than expected, but we pushed through and expected it to get easier as we rerouted south around some of the higher mountain passes. Travel improved, but we still had three snowy passes to push through and some tough river crossings.”
All other participants competed in teams of two. Lindsay Cameron and Ben Turman were the first team to finish and took third place overall. The pair crossed the finish line after 42 hours and 17 minutes of travel.
“In spite of missing two nights of sleep and the resultant visual hallucinations while packrafting down the Tok River, somehow my brain was still able to form some mostly good, memories of the event,” Turman said. “I was able to travel with a fun and positive group ... AlaskAcross was a great opportunity to gain an appreciation for that remote stretch of mountains, and we had the bonus of some close encounters with brown bears, caribou, a wolf, but best of all essentially no mosquitoes.”
Following Cameron and Turman was the duo of Steve Taylor and Owen Hanley, who finished the crossing about an hour later after 43 hours and 15 minutes of travel.
“My partner Owen and i had a great time,” Taylor said. “It was amazing county (and) we had great weather for the most part. Getting to the Gakona Glacier was a slog as we post-holed through waist deep snow for six miles. After Gakona there was less snow and the main challenge were the river crossings ... The last 20 plus miles, which were paddlable, took a toll on our bodies and feet. We were happy to complete the trek in under 48 hours. We even managed to get 35 minutes of sleep along the way.”
The final team to successfully complete the entire trek was Christi Schmitz and Max Donaldson. They crossed the line at 12:36 on Monday after 50 hours and 36 minutes of travel.
“Maybe the most grueling physical and mental challenge I have ever completed, it’s but amazing how much positive teammates can lift your spirits and make even the most difficult things doable,” Schmitz said. “I’m so grateful to get to experience such breathtaking wilderness.”
There were two other teams competing that didn’t complete the course. Tracie Curry and Clinton Braun scratched after reaching Chistochina while Nick Jansen and Chris Miles scratched at Gulkana Glacier.
“I decided to scratch after about six miles of hiking through waist deep snow,” Miles said. “The conditions were unfamiliar to me, and going like that until the Tok Valley would have wiped me out. My conditioning this year was not up to par. I probably disappointed my partner and certainly I feel a bit ashamed about it but I do not regret the decision.”
The Alaska Across has been held every year since 2007, including 2020. Congratulations to all the competitors.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.