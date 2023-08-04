After the killing of 99 bears in less than one month as part of the Mulchatna Brown Bear Control program, the Alaska Wildlife Association (AWA) has filed a lawsuit against the Alaska Board of Game and Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The focus of the case is process-related rather than geared toward retribution against the Board of Game. The lawsuit, filed in Alaska Superior Court on Aug. 1, argues that at a meeting in January 2022, the Board of Game disregarded due process requirements, subverting a public process by substantially modifying Proposal 21, which dealt with Mulchatna wolf control. The lawsuit maintains the Board acted without proper knowledge of current bear populations in the area.
“Our problem is with the constitutional statute that says there should be a public process, and there wasn’t one,” Carol Damberg, president of Alaska Wildlife Alliance, said in a telephone interview with the News-Miner. “And there was no talk about bear populations, anything about bear biology, in even considering this proposal. So it was also wrong there in meeting the sustainability clause.”
The wolf control initiative was originally instituted in an effort to regrow the Mulchatna caribou herd, which declined from an estimated population height of 200,000 to 12,000 in the past quarter-century.
The complaint states that the meeting’s proceedings indicate the amendment was drafted in “a huddle during the lunch break.” The Board of Game offered biologists’ estimates of the likely number of bears to be killed as 15 to low 20’s.
The program went on to kill roughly four times as many bears as the high end of its estimate. The complaint states no scientific basis exists that killing a portion of the bear population will significantly increase the caribou population.
“It’s kind of unprecedented,” Damberg said of the killing. “I anticipate it will suppress the bear population for an unknown period of time. Ecologically, it’s a very large take.”
