The Safari Club and state of Alaska petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit Court decision that upheld Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s prohibition on brown bear trapping. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

After the killing of 99 bears in less than one month as part of the Mulchatna Brown Bear Control program, the Alaska Wildlife Association (AWA) has filed a lawsuit against the Alaska Board of Game and Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The focus of the case is process-related rather than geared toward retribution against the Board of Game. The lawsuit, filed in Alaska Superior Court on Aug. 1, argues that at a meeting in January 2022, the Board of Game disregarded due process requirements, subverting a public process by substantially modifying Proposal 21, which dealt with Mulchatna wolf control. The lawsuit maintains the Board acted without proper knowledge of current bear populations in the area.

