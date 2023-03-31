Birch Hill Skijor Races

Tobin Stolz waves to the spectators as he heads out on the 4-kilometer course during the Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association 14th Annual Birch Hill Skijor Races Saturday, March 1, 2014 at the Birch Hill Recreation Area. 

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

The Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association is hosting an end of season race and potluck on Saturday.

According to a news release, all skill levels and dog breeds are welcome.