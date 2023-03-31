The Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association is hosting an end of season race and potluck on Saturday.
According to a news release, all skill levels and dog breeds are welcome.
Races of one-, four-, 6.2-, and eight-miles begin at 11 a.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the pre-race brief is at 10:35 a.m. A fun one-mile lemans race with no poles starts after all racers have returned.
Races cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
The event will finish with a potluck. ASPA will provide pizza, and they ask that attendees bring a side dish or dessert to share.
The event is at Musher’s Hall at 925 Farmers Loop Rd.
RSVP or learn more from fairbanksASPA@gmail.com.
