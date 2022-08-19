Winter and snow may be just around the corner, but it’s not too late to learn a new skill. Fairbanksans looking for a new way to enjoy the trails with their furry friends can learn the basics of skijoring during a workshop this weekend.
The Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association will hold its first ever dryland beginners clinic on Sunday, Aug. 28. Attendees should bring their dog, and dogs of all breeds and sizes are welcome to attend.
The 1½ hour-long clinic will cover dog training, necessary gear, how to find the correct size harness for your dog, and trail etiquette. While skijoring obviously requires snow, some aspects of dog training and preparation can begin prior to snowfall.
The clinic will be held at the Creamer’s Field farmhouse from noon until 1:30 p.m. The registration fee is $20, and people are required to pre-register for the event. Those interested can register by emailing fairbanksaspa@gmail.com or through the following link: bit.ly/3QQa1h2.
The Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association is a Fairbanks-based nonprofit organization that supports recreational and competitive skijoring in Interior Alaska. The ASPA coordinates events such as this dryland clinic, races and tours.
