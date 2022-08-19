Winter and snow may be just around the corner, but it’s not too late to learn a new skill. Fairbanksans looking for a new way to enjoy the trails with their furry friends can learn the basics of skijoring during a workshop this weekend.

The Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association will hold its first ever dryland beginners clinic on Sunday, Aug. 28. Attendees should bring their dog, and dogs of all breeds and sizes are welcome to attend.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags