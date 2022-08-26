The Alaska Outdoor Council (AOC) recently announced its unanimous endorsement of the West Susitna Access Road project.
On June 15, the AOC board of directors unanimously voted to support the West Susitna Access Project after reviewing the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s (AIDEA) application to a federal agency, which stated the proposed multi-use road would be accessible to the public.
AOC Executive Director Caleb Martin emphasized the importance of public access and why it was critical to AOC’s decision-making.
“Resource development has led the way to public access for decades in Alaska,” OC Executive Director Caleb Martin said in a news release announcing the vote. “This project gives Alaskans access to public land they wouldn’t normally have access to, to be able to use it and enjoy it for recreational purposes.”
Aside from being open to the public for outdoor activities and recreational purposes, the West Susitna Access Road presents opportunities such as agricultural production, extraction of minerals, the development of natural resources, and jobs for Alaskans, the released stated.
AOC has the membership of 47 outdoor clubs and collective membership of more than 10,000 Alaskans. It is dedicated to the preservation of outdoor pursuits in Alaska — hunting, fishing, trapping and public access — and conservation of the habitats upon which they depend.