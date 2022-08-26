Susitna River

Photo courtesy Dela Grey

A Susitna River flows near Talkeenta.

 Photo courtesy Dela Grey

The Alaska Outdoor Council (AOC) recently announced its unanimous endorsement of the West Susitna Access Road project.

On June 15, the AOC board of directors unanimously voted to support the West Susitna Access Project after reviewing the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s (AIDEA) application to a federal agency, which stated the proposed multi-use road would be accessible to the public.