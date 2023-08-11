Alaska’s national parks will be a direct beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release issued by the National Parks Service on Aug. 8.
As part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act focuses largely on ecosystem resilience, restoration and environmental planning and provided $52 million to the National Park Service for just that.
The efforts are expected to improve the parks themselves and the surrounding communities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act is an effort to address the climate crisis’ effect on intensifying drought, wildfires, flooding and pollution in national parks and public lands.
The Last Frontier state’s eight national parks are the second-most of any state after California. Denali National Park, home of the highest peak in North America, is the closest of the eight to Fairbanks.
The breakdown of funding provided is as follows: $750,000 to study at-risk cultural resources and provide care to those threatened by climate change, five parks receiving up to $793,000 to improve the state’s national parks ecosystem through food security, twelve parks receiving climate change vulnerability assessments for an undisclosed amount and nine parks receiving nearly $900,000 to evaluate and restore aquatic ecosystems. Additional funds will be allocated toward increasing youth action volunteers.
One example provided for the use of the funding is Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in the southeast of the mainland portion of the state, receiving over $500,000 from the act. That money will be used to evaluate the Upper Tanana River watershed as a candidate site for the establishment of a new wild herd of wood bison. The subspecies is categorized as “Threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.