Moose

Gosia Nuwer

A moose seeking spring willow tree treats bursts out of a thick patch of trees into the open around the 20-mile mark in Denali Park on May 14, 2023.

 Gosia Nuwer

Alaska’s national parks will be a direct beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release issued by the National Parks Service on Aug. 8.

As part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act focuses largely on ecosystem resilience, restoration and environmental planning and provided $52 million to the National Park Service for just that.