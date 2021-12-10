The National Park Service recently named a new regional director for Alaska. Sarah Creachbaum will be taking over the role on Jan. 16, NPS announced last week.
Creachbaum has worked with NPS for 22 years, and most recently served as the superintendent of Olympic National Park in Washington, according to an NPS news release.
In a statement, Creachbaum explained that she first fell in love with Alaska after visiting Denali and later became interested in the state’s issues while working as the NPS Alaska desk officer in Washington D.C. She said she is excited to return to Alaska to help “protect millions of acres of diverse and vital wildernesses, preserve Alaska’s unique and important human history, and ensure that Alaska’s Indigenous peoples’ lifeways thrive but also have a central voice in how the NPS carries out our stewardship responsibilities.”
NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge described Creachbaum as a “skilled and effective leader” known for her inclusive approach to managing parks. According to Benge, Creachbaum has a “demonstrated track record” of resolving complicated land management issues.
Creachbaum’s duties as regional director include overseeing operations for 15 national parks, preserves, monuments and national historical parks, as well as 13 national wild rivers, two affiliated areas and a national heritage area.
Creachbaum, who has a bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of Arizona and a master’s of landscape architecture from Utah State University, has held the title of superintendent for three national parks. She also served as chairperson for the NPS Natural Wilderness Stewardship Council and was awarded the NPS Bevinetto Fellowship.