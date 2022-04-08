Fairbanksans looking for inspiration at the start of the summer climbing season may be able to find some motivation this evening. The Alaska Alpine Club is hosting the REEL Rock film festival tonight at 7.
The annual event features films that show a few of the “most exciting and unique stories in the sport of climbing” from the past year. The 2022 showing will include four short films that touch on both the physical and the psychological aspects of rock climbing and outdoor adventures.
The films are: “Bridge Boys,” “Barefoot Charles,” “Big Things to Come” and “Cuddle.” “Bridge Boys,” by Pete Wittaker and Tom Randall, follows climbers as they attempt “the longest, hardest, and most ridiculous crack climb ever,” according to the description.
“Barefoot Charles,” by Charles Albert, is about an “opera-singing, cave-dwelling, animal-skinning” minimalist who takes on “futuristic boulder problems.”
Alex Johnson’s “Big Things to Come” describes how Johnson’s struggle with climbing a boulder sparks a years-long journey of self discovery.
The last film, “Cuddle,” features some of the biggest names in climbing: Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell, and Adam Stack. The movie reveals how their attempt to tackle 17 alpine summits pushes the world’s top climbers to their limits as well as “into each others’ shivering arms.”
REEL Rock, now in its 16th year, is a touring festival featuring an elite group of climbing and adventure films.
The screening will be held at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Murie Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at:
https://reelrock.myeventscenter.com/event/Fairbanks-Ak-61565?fbclid=IwAR2Rc8938ok2L8ssmrkC-g5KU8ag2dHPpemNCEM8Wv2BejsrfpyXfxR43bY.