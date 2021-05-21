Ahtna Incorporated has announced that until further notice, they will no longer issue land access permits for hunting bison associated with Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) Permit Nos. DI 450 & DI 454 on their private lands.
The News release put out by Ahtna Inc. states that this will also include predator control permits within the respective bison hunting area.
“Ahtna land use permits on other lands for predator control hunting and recreational activities such as fishing, hiking and camping are available at www.ahtna.com/land-permits,” read the News release. “An Ahtna Region land app is available for download that clearly shows property boundaries and public and private land ownership in the area to help visitors plan accordingly.”
The News release did not state the reasoning behind the decision. Ahtna did not immediately reply to the News-Miner’s request for comment.
