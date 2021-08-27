The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order temporarily closing the state fall Fortymile caribou hunt in Zones 1 and 4 at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31. Caribou hunting in those zones will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 16. Hunting in Zones 2 and 3 will remain open.
In a statement announcing the decision, biologists explained that Zones 1 and 4 have a moose population which could be impacted if large numbers of caribou hunters continue to travel in the area. So as not to interfere with the September moose hunting season (which runs Sept. 1-15) the Department made the decision to shut down caribou hunting in these zones for those two weeks.
Most years, there is not a conflict between caribou and moose seasons, because the caribou quota has been met before the beginning of September, according to the release. This was not the case this year as the season got off to an intentionally slow start.
The quota this year for RC860 is 4,500 animals, and so far 1,769 caribou have been taken since the season opened on Aug. 10. The majority of these (1,664) have been taken in Zones 1 and 4. As of Monday, 52 caribou have been taken in Zone 2 and 53 in Zone 3, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fortymile caribou herd hotline.
Although not many animals have been taken in Zones 2 and 3, “caribou are abundant in Zone 2,” the release states. The animals are still congregated in the central portion of their range, with few on the eastern and western edges. The caribou in Zone 2 are less easily accessible, however, because this is a roadless area. Hunters still have ample opportunities: the quota for Zone 2 is 300 caribou and 1,700 for Zone 3. The bag limit this year is one caribou of either sex for resident hunters and one bull for nonresident hunters.
Although caribou movement and migration can be extremely difficult to predict, the bulk of the herd typically travels east toward the Canadian border in the fall. This means that hunters may have more luck in the eastern portion of GMU 13 as the season progresses. The release noted that the hunt may be closed in other Zones to prevent overharvesting, should the need arise.
The Fortymile herd reached 80,000 caribou in 2017 and has likely declined since, according to ADF&G. The herd has likely decreased since then, both due to overgrazing and to increased harvest quotas. The herd “shows signs of decreased nutritional status” when it exceeds 50,000 caribou. The current management goal is to “quickly reduce the herd,” in order to “allow the nutritional condition to improve” and to decrease the potential of lasting negative impacts.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline at -907-267-2310.