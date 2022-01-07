The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is holding a virtual presentation on Dall sheep next Thursday, Jan. 13. Several speakers will provide information about the history of Dall sheep hunting as well as current research. The presentation, which will take place over Zoom, will begin at 7 p.m.
Many Dall sheep populations across Alaska have been dropping steadily for the past four years, a decline biologists attribute primarily to weather events. Although population fluctuations are normal, what could be different now is the impact of climate change, which affects weather patterns. It is still unclear what the effect of climate change on sheep will be.
Experts will discuss questions about the future of sheep populations and more next week. Presenters include Wildlife Veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen, who will give an overview of sheep research and results, former guide and sheep researcher Joe Want will talk about the history of sheep hunting and seasons in Alaska and ADF&G will provide updates on Chugach and Talkeetna sheep research, horn morphometric work and an overview of Game Management Unit 20A sheep population cycles. The discussion will end with future research directions and remaining questions about how sheep may be impacted by a warming Arctic and subarctic, according to the Department.
Those interested can pre-register for the event using the following link:
