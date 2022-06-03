The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Sport Fishery Division is monitoring Arctic grayling in the Chena River and Badger Slough this summer. The information will be used to determine if the fishery can be opened to harvest again.
“The project came about because over the years there has been interest, requests, and proposals to the Board of Fish to allow harvest of Arctic grayling in the Chena River,” ADF&G fish biologist Andrew Gryska said. Fishing on the Chena has been limited to catch-and-release for over three decades, since 1991, after the river was over-fished in the decades prior. The only exception is for an extremely limited youth fishery during select weekends in June and July.
The goal is to determine whether the river can sustain harvest, which will only be allowed if it does not “negatively impact the population or the quality of the fishery,” said ADF&G fish biologist Laura Gutierrez.
To do so, biologists are getting an estimate of the spawning population in the lower river, which is defined as 92 river miles from the first bridge on Chena Hot Springs Road to the Tanana River, and to track the fishes’ movements after spawning.
For the past few weeks, the department has been capturing Arctic grayling from the mouth of the Chena River to the first bridge on Chena Hot Springs Road, which is near mile 38 of CHSR. This year, 150 fish were radio tagged in the Lower Chena and Badger Slough and will be tracked throughout the summer.
Biologists anticipate most fish will migrate upstream to the Moose Creek Dam for the summer. According to an ADF&G management plan, to reopen the fishery requires there to be 8,500 fish upstream of the dam and 2,200 fish downstream of the dam.
A proposal submitted to the Fairbanks Advisory Committee of the Board of Fish would allow for the harvest of 1 grayling per day downstream of the Moose Creek dam after May 31. This proposal, Gryska explained, “aims to have a small harvest of the younger, smaller Arctic grayling that are numerous and more easily replaced than older, larger fish, while protecting that latter segment of the population.”
This is the second year that the Department is collecting data. Prior to 2021, the last time the population was estimated was in 2005, when it failed to meet the required minimum population.
Fairbanks anglers should be aware that ADF&G requests radiotagged fish (which have a small silver antenna protruding from behind their fins), be handled carefully and returned to the river.