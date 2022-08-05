The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is holding a Streambank Rehabilitation Workshop in Fairbanks next week. The two-day class will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public.
The workshop will have two components: a classroom day inside on Wednesday and a hands-on day on Thursday. Participants will spend the first day learning about rehabilitation and restoration techniques for riparian habitats. This includes bioengineering construction and plant materials, riparian and salmon habitat needs, bioengineering techniques and case studies, according to a statement from the Department.
On Thursday, students will put what they learned in the class on Wednesday to the test. “Participants will get their hands dirty and boots muddy while installing a portion of a streambank rehabilitation project using techniques and materials they learned about in the classroom,” reads ADF&G’s announcement of the workshop.
There is no limit to the number of participants during the classroom day. However, the second day will be on a first-come basis. Participants must have attended the first day to be eligible for work.
Participants are required to register for the workshop in advance. The deadline to sign up is noon on Tuesday, August 9. To sign up, contact the Streambank Rehabilitation Program habitat biologist Jess Johnson at 907-267-2403 or by email at DFG.DSF.StreambankRehab@alaska.gov.
