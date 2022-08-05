The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is holding a Streambank Rehabilitation Workshop in Fairbanks next week. The two-day class will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The workshop is free and open to the public.

The workshop will have two components: a classroom day inside on Wednesday and a hands-on day on Thursday. Participants will spend the first day learning about rehabilitation and restoration techniques for riparian habitats. This includes bioengineering construction and plant materials, riparian and salmon habitat needs, bioengineering techniques and case studies, according to a statement from the Department.

