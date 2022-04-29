The Alaska department of Fish and Game is predicting a smaller commercial salmon harvest overall in 2022, mostly due to a much lower number of pink salmon. Since pinks typically make up the bulk of the salmon harvested commercially in Alaska, the lack of the fish has a big impact on the season, according to ADF&G’s annual statewide salmon run forecast and commercial harvest projection report published last week.
The department’s projection is for a total of 160.6 million salmon to be harvested during the upcoming commercial season, much lower than the nearly 235 million caught commercially in 2021. This is because the department is forecasting for 94.2 million fewer pink salmon to be harvested in 2022: they predict that 67.2 million pinks will be harvested during the upcoming season, compared to the roughly 161 million caught in 2021.
According to the report, ADF&G is predicting larger harvests of other types of salmon; this includes more sockeye, chum and coho. In particular, the department is calling for a record sockeye harvest of 74 million fish, most of which will come from Bristol Bay. Commercial harvests of coho and chum, although slightly larger than 2021, are predicted to be relatively average.
But, since pinks make up the majority of the commercial harvest in Alaska, increases in other types of salmon are not enough to offset the loss of pink salmon. In 2021, pinks comprised roughly half of the total harvest, followed by sockeye at 57.1 million. Pink salmon runs are generally larger during odd years compared to even numbered years, according to the report.
The actual harvest in 2021 was slightly larger than the department initially predicted. Last season, most of the pink harvest took place in Central and Western Alaska, while Bristol Bay was once again the largest producer of sockeye. In their 2021 forecast, ADF&G expected 190.1 million fish, which turned out to be roughly 44 million fewer than the actual harvest. Along these lines, the report noted that there is uncertainty, particularly in forecasting pink salmon returns. “Therefore, these projections may not be indicative of actual harvests,” reads the report.