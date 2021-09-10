The window for Nelchina caribou herd hunters was short this fall: The quota was met just over a week after the season opened. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed RC562 by emergency order at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
Unlike the Fortymile caribou hunt where thousands of available animals remain, the RC562 quota of 350 animals was achieved a matter of days after the season began on Sept. 1.
One reason for the quick season was the ratio of permits to available animals; just over 4,000 permits were awarded for the 350 caribou quota. The quota is lower than recent seasons because the department is focused on maintaining the herd rather than reducing its size. Last year, for comparison, the quota for RC562 was 1,750, divided among 3,821 permit holders.
The Nelchina herd was extremely large during the past few years, so ADF&G provided ample hunting opportunities to put the herd inline with the departmental population goal of 35,000 and 40,000 caribou. These reduction tactics have proven successful: this summer, ADF&G estimated the Nelchina herd to be approximately 38,400 caribou, down from the 44,500 animals estimated last July.
While the smaller number of animals is good news for the herd’s overall longevity, the bad news for hunters is that the years of plenty are now followed by quota reductions. In 2021, the total quota for the herd is 1,250 caribou, according to ADF&G. This is drastically smaller than the 2020 quota of 5,090 animals.
The bag limit is one caribou per hunter, or one bull in DC475. Two hunts remain open for the herd: the community subsistence harvest and the drawing permit hunt DC475. The quota for the subsistence harvest is 200 animals, and as of Wednesday, 134 caribou have been taken. The quota for DC475 is 25 bulls and so far eight have been harvested.
According to the ADF&G Nelchina caribou herd hotline, the animals are currently scattered across their range from Eureka to Butte Lake and east from the Maclaren River to Lake Louise and the Susitna Flats.
For hunt updates and additional information about the herd, call the regularly updated Nelchina caribou hotline at 907-267-2304.