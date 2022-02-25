The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Board of Game will meet in Fairbanks starting March 4. The meeting will be at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, 1850 Hoselton Road.
During the meeting, which runs through March 12, board members will take proposals from across the state. There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to testify during the afternoons of March 5 and 6 beginning at 3:30 p.m. each day.
The agenda for the upcoming meeting includes proposals spanning topics such as hunting methods, permits, and the creation, reauthorization or discontinuation of hunts.
The board will also review wolf and bear management policies, which are slated to expire at the end of March. Similarly, proposals regarding bear baiting, a form of hunting which is common in Interior Alaska.
One proposal that has generated a lot of attention — including hundreds of comments to be heard during public testimony — impacts trappers in the Matanuska-Susitna area. The proposal would require that trappers set traps a minimum of 50 yards away from trails.
The seven-member Board of Game is tasked with passing regulations to “conserve and develop Alaska’s wildlife resources,” according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The meetings are open to public attendance and participation. The deadline for remote public testimony is 5 p.m. Feb. 28. Those interested in attending the meeting can register at bit.ly/3hgdl5f.