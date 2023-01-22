I wanted to try ice fishing during my first winter here in Fairbanks. I went fishing at Chena Lake Recreation Area last week.

I learned the Fairbanks North Star Borough rents ice houses at Chena Lake Recreation Area and Tanana Lakes Recreation Area. Through the FNSB website, I was able to check availability and reserve one of the four huts at Chena Lake for $30.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.