I wanted to try ice fishing during my first winter here in Fairbanks. I went fishing at Chena Lake Recreation Area last week.
I learned the Fairbanks North Star Borough rents ice houses at Chena Lake Recreation Area and Tanana Lakes Recreation Area. Through the FNSB website, I was able to check availability and reserve one of the four huts at Chena Lake for $30.
I rented five ice fishing poles from Fort Wainwright Outdoor Recreation Center for $5. The poles came with a bucket and a metal ladle called an ice strainer. The recreation center also rents ice augers for $40 and ice fishing tents for $35.
I asked Shy Ramsey from Sportsman’s Warehouse for advice in picking out what size hook to use. He recommended using a size 6 or size 7 hook for the types of fish stocked in Chena Lake. This included with Arctic char, Arctic grayling, chinook (king) salmon and coho (silver) salmon. He also suggested using jigheads, which are weighted hooks, because they work with “anything and everything. Ramsey recommended using one-eighth ounce, one-sixteenth ounce or one-thirty-second ounce jigheads.
Evan Williams, the Chena Lake Parks caretaker, recommended using small frozen shrimp as bait. We defrosted them over a wood stove that came with one bundle of firewood. I remembered to bring a lighter to start the fire — thank goodness. The smell of the wood smoke overpowered the smell of fish in the ice hut.
Our friend, Nate Bowers, recommended threading the shrimp on the hook, letting the line drop close to the lake bottom, and jerking the line every ten seconds.
I dressed for warmth. I wore wool-base layers, snow pants, a fleece layer, a jacket, hat, gloves, thick socks and boots. It took a bit for the wood stove to heat the hut. I was thankful I started out with warm clothes. I took layers off throughout the day as the hut warmed up.
My spouse Will and I arrived at Icehouse No. 1. We started the fire and put hooks on the fishing lines. Other anglers fished on the ice or in huts.
The ice house had two small windows at the front that let in some light. I brought headlamps.
The ice house came equipped with four metal chairs. We also brought two comfortable lawn chairs.
FNSB Parks and Recreation drilled holes in the ice in each corner of the hut before we arrived. We used the ice strainer to break through ice that formed over the hole and remove the ice.
Fish circled the bait. Their gray scales looked green in the lighting underneath the lake.
The first fish I caught wriggled off the hook and jumped back in the water. I was disappointed, but I suppose it was happy. I caught several more fish throughout the day. I shrieked each time I felt the tug of a fish on my line. The guys did not have the same reaction.
Late in the afternoon, we didn’t catch anything for about 30 minutes. I slumped with discouragement after the previous exciting catches.
One time, something swam close to the hole. For a moment, I thought it was a fish. Then I saw the tail, and realized it was a muskrat. It almost climbed out of the hole, changed its mind, and quickly disappeared back into the water.
On a day where the temperature high was zero degrees, we didn’t even need ice for the cooler. We placed the fish outside the hut and put them in the cooler at the end of the day.
The fish were biting, and we collectively caught 20 fish, including one rainbow trout and several chinook salmon. We put more than five fish back.
We called it quits after five hours and returned our rented gear. Will cooked two of the fish in an air fryer for dinner.
I look forward to another day of ice fishing and many more Alaskan adventures.
