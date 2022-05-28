One of the great things about Fairbanks is we’re never at a lack for outstanding images of our home. Whether you live here or are visiting, photographing Alaska is always an experience, whether it is the aurora on a dark winter night, a spring migration at Creamer’s Field or leaves turning gold come autumn. There is always something to see. We’re rounded up a collection here, shared by your friends and neighbors and maybe even a visitor or two. These really are some of your best photos.
