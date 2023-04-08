Youth + Creativity = a one-day art show at the North Pole Grange Gallery last month, featuring varied and colorful talents of youth, ages 4-18, boroughwide.
“The Grange Gallery Show was opened to youth in home schools, private schools, as well as FNSB public school district programs,” said John Poirrier, grange manager. “We accepted art from grades K-12, ages 4-18.”
Young artists were allowed to put a “For Sale” price on their pieces, if interested, or to post that artwork was NFS (“Not For Sale”).
There were 82 pieces of art in the show, and art lovers bought six pieces, valued at a total of $645. The artists kept 75% of the price and 25% went to the grange.
“Our plan was to introduce young artists to the reality of the art business, for those who may wish to pursue this professionally,” Poirrier said.
Grange volunteer Lacey Miller distributed individual art encouragement bags to each participant. Included in each bag were items like a color wheel, sketchbook and pencil.
All photos were taken by John Poirrier and Lacey Miller.
A complete list of artist names was not available.
The North Pole Grange is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that serves as a center for community activities. In recent years, the North Pole Grange Gallery has become a popular venue for art exhibits.
