Circus skills require patience, practice and perseverance.
Performers with Cirque Mechanics showed off those amazing skills at a Fairbanks Concert Association performance last weekend. Then, they shared those skills in a workshop with student performers at Golden Heart Performing Arts.
The local studio was filled Monday with students honing skills on the floor and in the air, doing everything from conditioning to standing on the head of 6-foot, 4-inch tall performer Jon Dutch.
In that case, students had to put mind over matter. Both Sophia Alt and Briar Lissow nearly reached the ceiling after climbing onto the shoulders of the very tall Dutch, a perch performer. But that was just the start. From there, they placed each foot in his hands, and he lifted them even higher.
“It’s scary, but you have to get past that,” said Anngela Burt, acrobat and perch artist.
She demonstrated how to get into position and then safety spotted each student as they tried it themselves.
For two hours, students rotated between workshop sessions: character building with a performing clown, juggling with an acrobat/juggler and a foot juggler, conditioning with a contortionist, partner balancing, aerial skills with an aerialist who is also a hair hanger, and even a practical session on act building and professional trajectory with producer Chris Lashua.
Golden Heart Performing Arts is a unique studio in Fairbanks that provides circus skills and training, the perfect venue for these visiting professionals to hold a workshop. For the first time, students can learn and fine-tune skills that may actually come in handy for those who pursue this talent as a future career.
