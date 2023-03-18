Hundreds of residents ice skated and played games at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area on Thursday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department organized the Winter Festival to get people outside on a winter day, Parks and Recreation specialist Evee Rynish said.
At the recreation site, the smell of campfire smoke and the sounds of Irish music filled the air. People of all ages spent the day ice skating, drinking hot chocolate, curling, skiing, snowshoeing, and participating in a scavenger hunt.
