Fairbanks student Everette Parduhn knows the importance of voting.
“Voting is a beautiful thing, so we should appreciate it,” he wrote in the essay he submitted to the 2022 Kids Voting North Alaska contest for grades 9-12. “It was never meant to cause hate or give negative thoughts about the opposing side. It was meant to give hope to the ones that wanted to be heard.
“It should all be about respectful disagreements and everyone should be happy for democracy.”
Everette was one of many Fairbanks area students who gave their perspective on the upcoming election through creative and colorful posters, memes and essays.
The volunteer organization Kids Voting North Alaska provides this opportunity every year. It helps students feel involved in voting in their community. Open to all students — public, private and homeschool — in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kids Voting provides educational materials focused on municipal elections, hosts contests to encourage students to participate in the process and simulates voting in the election process itself.
Kids Voting helps kids of all ages learn how to vote.
The littlest ones get to vote on issues important to them. At the kid-size voting booth at Noel Wien Library, kids can vote for their favorite Fruit Chew — Super Strawberry, Great Green Apple, Manic Mango or Grinning Grape. They also get to try their hand at ranked choice voting, by listing their favorite to their least favorite on the ballot. This year, they can also rank their favorites of all the student posters.
At Fairbanks Children’s Museum, young voters can select their favorite birthday cake flavor for Wooly the Mammoth’s birthday cake. Using a ranked choice ballot, they get to choose from among the options chocolate, funfetti, strawberry or vanilla.
There are also kid-size polling places in every school library with ballots for actual real-life candidates or favorite candy or posters created by students for Kids Voting North contest. Those ballots are determined by the individual libraries.
All those Kids Voting polling places are open for voting through Nov. 8.
This year’s poster winners grades 3-5 include: 1. Nevada Hite, Weller School; 2. Brittin Cowley, Weller School; Tie 3. Julianna Claire and Maya Calice, both of Anne Wien Elementary; 4. Lucy Menaker, Pearl Creek.
All of this year’s poster winners grades 6-8 are from Barnette Magnet School and include: 1. Sophie Wiser; 2. Melissa Hayes; Tie 3. Avani Wright and Charlie Stanford; Tie 4. Fiona Lopez (for two posters) and 5. Kayne Watson.
Meme grade 9-12: Taylor Croan.
Essay grade 9-12: Everette Pardon.
