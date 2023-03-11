The fun never ends during the two-day Tripod Days celebration.
People from throughout Alaska show up for the event. For some families, attending is an annual March tradition.
The days are filled with hilarious contests like bubblegum blowing, banana and donut eating, leaning back for the limbo, hula hooping and so much more. Children gallop around the Nenana Civic Center with faces painted like fairies or lions, and they anxiously wait while IncrediBill — Bill Torgerson of Party Planet — creates fanciful balloon sculptures and they marvel at his magic show. Some schoolchildren bundle up to compete in the nordic ski race.
Adults get in the act, too, chomping down to blow bubbles, and yes, even giving limbo a go.
It is a coming-out-of-hibernation celebration, culminating in the raising of the Nenana Ice Classic Tripod. Everyone gets to help with that, as well, lifting the iconic black-and-white tripod into place on the frozen ice of the Tanana River.
Posters and pins commemorate the event every year. For more information, see www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.
