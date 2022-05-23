In 1909, just a few short years after the founding of Fairbanks, the city of Fairbanks worked hard to take a big step into the future by ridding the municipality of stumps. Stumps are indicative of a frontier style and Fairbanks was ready to move past that kind of camp and to take another step toward permanency. Of course, it was reported on in a lighthearted way, even though the work removing stumps was quite arduous.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
May 5, 1909
Another Duty For The Citizen
City Council is Anxious to Have All the Stumps Grubbed
If you are filled with the proper amount of civic pride and take to heart the comfort and wellbeing of your neighbors, you will doubtless give ear attentively to this compliant that has reached the News-Miner through the City Council to the effect that a stumpage campaign is about to be inaugurated.
Of course, you know already that many of our so-called streets are nicely upholstered with stumps. They are fairly speckled with stumps. These stumps are the remains of the aboriginal forest which our rude forefathers slashed when they first came in over the ice with their broadaxess. They were put there for a purpose but having served that purpose they now remain to eke out a purposeless residue of existence.
Being of the rude and hardy sort, our aforesaid forefathers when they came here seven or eight years ago cared little for the beauty of the future city that was to be but were extremely anxious to get up a shack in order to come in and out of the wet. They hewed to the line letting the trees fall where they would but were careless as to the height of the stump remaining.
As a consequence, our streets present in many instances a succinct and vivid story of the early struggles of our pioneers-one can read a whole epoch in a block.
One can picture where some gaunt and bearded sourdough stood in the evening glow and swung his ax with mighty stroke, the while his lonely heart called up visions of the home that would soon shelter. Then he dragged the logs into the back yard and made them into a cabin, and by and by some one came along and ran a street in front of the place and there he was in a city and so were the stumps.
They are lovely places for reflection, but they are rotten for travel. Brave men have traced trails through their winding forest aisles and wagons have been known to penetrate through their outer fringes, but many of these have never returned.
The City Council would gladly clear these streets of their luxuriant stumpage if they felt the city could afford it. They wish to do much grading and draining, and other stunts calculated to improve and beautify the city. If the stumps were out, they could put a plow on the ground and go through it gaily and make ditches and things.
They are wondering if the private citizen cannot be made to see this proposition in the right light and then go out and do a little grubbing for the sake of his own and the public good.
If each man would take out the stumps around his own particular garden plot, think what a lovely little city it would be and how future generations would rise up and call us blessed.
The News-Miner is thinking of organizing a Civic Betterment League composed of a lot of willing workers who will be delighted to grubble with such problems as pulling out the stumps that congest our thoroughfares.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
May 11, 1909
City Organizes A Home Guard
Prisoners in Municipal Bastille Hereafter Will Work Out on the Snags
Municipal Judge Taylor has enlisted in the Anti-Stump for the Lovely City crusade and soon — right soon — judging from yesterday’s cleanup, his office and station will be represented by a legion of snag eradicators and root removers.
Judge Taylor long has been troubled over the question, “What are we to do with our city prisoners to keep them sound of wind and hard of muscle?”
Whether it was after reading The NewsMiner theses on indisposed thoroughfares and hernia-affected alleys, or the thought came to him in the form of a bright, new inspiration, Judge Taylor suddenly hit upon this new plan a few days ago. Violators of municipal laws would hereafter be made to compensate the city for the blow at its fair reputation by donating their labor toward the end of leveling streets and clearing the odd sections of the townsite reserved for public use. Chief O’Connor fell right in line with the idea and pledged himself to do his share toward the establishment of an efficient corps of Axemen of the Commonwealth.
This was the state of mind which Robert Dickson and “God Bless You” Connors, two peace busters, confronted when they lined up in the dock yesterday morning.
Dickson’s case was a simple drunk and disorderly affair, and he drew a penalty of seven days in the Stump Lands.
Connors was in worse trouble. Many will recall him as the one of cat-like and gentle request for a quarter with which to buy refreshments. Given the quarter his usual response was “God Bless You.” He repeated it so often that the interdictory provision was clamped on him. Yesterday, therefore, when he was found beastly drunk, it meant trouble. Connors was stubborn at his trial yesterday morning, refusing to divulge the name of him from whom the liquor was obtained. The judge quizzed him patiently for a while, but to no result and Mr. Connors was told the little story of the stumps, and an invitation he could not dodge for a 20-day session thereat was imposed upon him.
Note: They also tried to “recruit” prisoners from the Federal Jail to work on the stump problem, but due to a shortage of eligible incarcerates, that option failed. Individual property owners also worked to pull the stumps and by summer the things were greatly improved.
“Get the axe!” commanded Chief O’Connor to Patrolmen Kelly as Connors passed out in the fresh, pure atmosphere. Ed Kelly got two nice weighty ones and thus was founded the first squad of Axemen of the Commonwealth. All members of the police force have been commissioned as recruiting officers and they will overlook no opportunity for enlistments hereafter.
Judge Taylor is high dispenser of the tracts to be cleared. As no applications were on file yesterday, he directed the first work to be undertaken on lower First Avenue in the neighborhood of St. Matthew’s Hospital. If that happened to be finished too early for the good of the rookies the Chief was ordered to keep them cutting ad lib., wherever a stump or snag obtruded from city ground.