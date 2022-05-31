In the early summer of 1974, Fairbanks was blasted by its very first big rock concert, which was held at Eielson Air Force Base. The event is still talked about today by Fairbanks boomers who attended the concert and those who wish they had attended but couldn’t because their parents wouldn’t let them.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner May 18, 1974
Kiss & Savoy Brown To Rock Fairbanks Area
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, the Fairbanks area will receive a taste of the multimillion-dollar Rock Music industry. This happens when Nebula Productions in association with Eielson AFB bring Savoy Brown from London, England, and Kiss from New York into town. Eielson AFB will have open house for this event.
The main attraction of this concert is Savoy Brown, a group which rose from London, England in 1966. The Savoy Brown have just recorded “Boogie Brothers” and began a 17th U.S. tour on March 3rd, comprised of Kim Simmonds (guitar/vocals), Stan Webb (guitar/vocals), Miller Anderson (guitar/vocals), Jimmy Leverton (bass), and Eric Dillon (drums). The group began their career as innovators by being the first rock group ever to put out an album without a single release from an album.
Since that time, all rock groups have switched to the Savoy Brown method of solely recording albums.
Kiss is the special guest star for this concert. Their music is the hardest of hard rock. Some call it Thunderrock. It has been said by many of the top critics, including Rolling Stone Magazine, that this is one of the most exceptional groups to rise out of the U. S. in many years.
Kiss moves on stage with machine-like precision as their music reaches out to capture its audience and make them rise to be a apart of the experience. Pail Stanley, rhythm guitarist, screams in the middle of the st: “We’re Kiss. Aargh! We want everybody to come along with us, you’ve got nothing to lose.” That statement kind of sums up what Kiss is all about, you rock &roll with them or they’ll rock & roll over you.
Under it all is a very tight band made up of Gene Simmons on bass, Paul Stanley on rhythm guitar, Peter Criss on drums, and Ace Frehley on lead guitar.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $7 and in advance for $6. (That would be about $35 and $40 in today’s dollar values.)
•••
One week later there was more promotional hype for the event, however Savoy Brown takes a back seat, and it is all about KISS. Obviously, there was a lot of interest in this unique group.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner May 25, 1974
Nothing To Lose At Kiss Concert
When you first see KISS, you may be overwhelmed by their incredible theatrics, their wall-to-wall amps, their six-foot electric KISS sign that looms precariously just above their heads, their chiaroseuro facial makeup, but outdistancing all other considerations is the extraordinary power of their music. It is nothing short of an amazing explosion of sound and substance. As one critic wrote, “It’s mood music, if you happen to be in the mood to blow up buildings or wreck cars.”
This music is rock & roll; it’s loud, but the definition between Gene Simmons on bass, Paul Stanley on rhythm guitar, Peter Criss on drums and Ace Frehley on lead guitar is a perfect example of synergism. It’s at once a whole orchestra, while never losing sight that it’s rock and roll. Writes a New York critic, “Their music is the thought-out, controlled sound around, with a stage show that is just as professional. The group looks as if it had just stepped out of the underground movie ‘Pink Flamingoes.’”
Visually, KISS is a knock-out. “We’re in show business, aren’t we,” states Simmons as he applies his bizarre makeup.
But despite what might well be the most exciting stage presentation from any new band, it’s the music that holds KISS together and overtakes an audience.
The odds are with KISS, you’ll either love them or hate them, but it’s certain you’ll be knocked off your seat. Their first single says it all—relax, let yourself go — you’ve got nothing to lose.
•••
Although the promotional description of KISS is almost laughable by today’s standards, in 1974 they were in a class by themselves and on the cutting edge of what was to come in the 1980s. Fairbanks was right there on their tour itinerary right as they shot to the top as one of the best rock concert bands of the 1970s, who set the standard for everyone else.
This concert at Eielson AFB was held right at the beginning of the Pipeline era when Fairbanks began filling up with workers for the building of the trans-Alaska pipeline, and we have been rockin’ it ever since.