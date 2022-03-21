Today’s History Nugget is dedicated to the memory of Don Young. His passing certainly marks the end of an era, where he made a large presence in Alaska’s political history. These stories reflect on his life before he was a United States congressman.
The first story is about Don Young early in his political career. He had just been elected to the state House and was due to leave Fort Yukon for Juneau to serve in his first term of that office, which he did in real Alaska style:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Jan. 17, 1968
Nothing Simple Up North
Don Young of Fort Yukon is a schoolteacher as well as a 16th District Republican legislator. He knows life tends to get complicated during the winter months in Alaska.
Villagers decided to give Don and his wife Lula a farewell party before their departure for the legislative session at Juneau.
The party was scheduled for 8 p.m., so Don and Lula planned to arrive at 9.
“Fort Yukon Time” usually calls for an event to get underway about an hour after it is scheduled.
Don was ready to go out the door of the family home for the party when the oil heater died out. He had already cleaned up, but the temperature was nudging 40 below and he couldn’t allow the house to freeze. Out came the tools. Don finally realized the heater was out of oil, but not until he was somewhat grubby. He filled the tank, spilling some of the oil on himself in the process.
Rushing to the party without cleaning up again, he arrived at 10:30 p.m. He thought his friends might think he was deliberately late. “I’m afraid they won’t believe it,” he told Lula.
“As soon as they smell you, they’ll know you’re telling the truth,” She sniffed. Fuel oil has a strong odor.
Don told the crowd he was wearing “Standard Oil Cologne.”
About 100 adult villagers turned out for the dancing party which lasted until 3:30 a.m. Not bad for a town of 550 people at 40 below.
Most folks know that Don Young was a teacher in Fort Yukon before he was a state representative or congressman. During those early years he also was captain of the Riverboat Skookum, which freighted equipment and supplies along the Yukon River. During the past several years, Young was the only member of Congress who possessed a mariner’s license, which was a source of great pride to him.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Sept. 25, 1969
Don Young left on September 11 to bring up the big barge from Rampart. It was anticipated that he would arrive sometime around September 20.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Nov. 12, 1969
This summer the Skookum came here to bring up the Caterpillar. The Skookum is a small Yukon steamboat. Don Young was the boat’s driver. Also, on board were four other guys. The Caterpillar is doing OK now, so Winston James is working on the airstrip. Paul James Sr. and family went back to Fort Yukon on the Skookum.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 6, 1970
Don Young took the barge up to Old Crow last week, and returned to Fort Yukon, loaded with a mobile home on Friday.